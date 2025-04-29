The Witcher 4 Might Not Feature Yennefer As The Voice Actress Hasn’t Heard Anything Yet

So much hype is building up for CD Projekt Red’s next major video game installment. It’s been in the works for a while now, but we do know that The Witcher 4 is eventually coming to the marketplace. This time around, we know that players will be focusing on Ciri and her next big adventure.

We still know very little about The Witcher 4. Developers have already teased the game, but they remained rather coy about some of the finer details. Because of this franchise’s success, we’re sure that more than a few fans will be picking this game up right at launch. That said, while we know that the focus this time will be on Ciri, we have already been alerted that the series protagonist leading up to The Witcher 4, Geralt, will be featured.

We don’t know how much of the character will be present in the game. However, it’s reassuring that Geralt will not be completely missing when players embark on this next grand adventure. Of course, what does that mean for some of the other characters we’ve come to know and love? Among that list is Yennefer. Unfortunately, we’ve not yet given any insight into whether she will appear.

It seems that even the voice actress behind Yennefer in The Witcher 3 doesn’t know yet. According to Eurogamer, who had the chance to speak with Denise Gough, she doesn’t know anything about The Witcher 4. Of course, they may not be able to say anything about whether they are voicing the character again.

So, whether we get a big old family reunion of sorts with Ciri, Geralt, and Yennefer is a mystery. We’ll just have to wait for CD Projekt Red to pull back the veil. We know they have plenty of time to get through this game, as it won’t launch for a while, so new details will likely slowly emerge throughout the coming year. Furthermore, in recent news regarding The Witcher 4, developers warn players of fake beta invite scams that are starting to circulate online.