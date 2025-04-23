PlayStation Puts Together A New Big Games Big Deals Sale Promotion

Hey, we get it! Video games can be an expensive hobby. You can’t always pick up every new game that hits your radar at launch. That’s especially true with the latest generation of platforms. We saw the rise of standard AAA games, which have now cost consumers $70. So, we like to pass the information along anytime we can score some deals. For PlayStation fans out there, you have a new sale to take a peek at. Check out the Big Games Big Deals sale promotion today.

Fortunately, there are typically a few video game sales going on at any given time. Sony’s PlayStation Store is one digital marketplace that often has a few sales at any given moment. Lately, the focus has been on the Spring sale event, which went on for a good while. However, the sale ends today, and replacing it is the new Big Games Big Deals sale promo. Sony took to the official PlayStation Blog and announced the sale, which was set to take place today.

PlayStation Big Games Big Deals Sale Promotion Highlights

Dynasty Warriors: Origins $55.99

Farming Simulator 25 $47.99

Silent Hill 2 $41.99

Palworld $22.49

Horizon Forbidden West $19.99/$29.99

NHL 25 $20.99

UFC 5 $27.99

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $19.99/$17.49

Until Dawn $44.99

Gang Beasts $7.99

Alan Wake 2 $29.99

Resident Evil Village $15.99

High on Life $23.99

Crash Team Racing Nito-Fueled $13.99

Planet Coaster 2 $39.99

Medieval Dynasty $17.99

Mortal Kombat 11 $4.99

Dead Island 2 $19.99

Monster Hunter World $9.99

Monster Hunter Rise $9.99

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $29.99

Fallout 4 $7.99

Resident Evil 2 $9.99

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth $34.99

Far Cry 5 $8.99

That is just a small highlight of the games currently on sale right now. With over 2,500 full-game titles, you’ll want to look through the listing yourself to see if anything catches your eye. Fortunately, you have plenty of time to check out the sale as it doesn’t end until May 7, 2025.

Of course, if you’re after more than that games on sale right now for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, we have you covered! Check out our weekly video game deals sale page right here. You’ll find some of the best game sale promos across PC and console platforms.