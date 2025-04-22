Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Director Hopes AI Will Help Speed Up Development

AI has been a hot topic for just about every industry. It’s a bit of a double-edged sword for some people. You have this technology that can handle quite a bit, but then there’s the fear of it taking over jobs and even losing out on some creativity. However, some still hope to see AI continue to evolve and become a viable tool to help speed some productions along.

Daniel Vavra is one of those individuals interested in this AI revolution we’re having right now. If the name doesn’t sound familiar, this is one of the co-founders of Warhorse Studios and the director behind the Kingdom Come: Deliverance games. Recently, Daniel spoke with The Game Business, where the game director spoke about how games take far too long to develop.

Compared to movies, the director noted that Hollywood can create large teams and shoot films in just a short amount of time. There’s a viable option in Hollywood to hire teams to do movies, whereas it’s impossible for video games. This is because large video games can take several years to finish.

The amount of resources and time being spent on these games is becoming a problem, including the budget required to craft these behemoths. That’s where AI could come in and help, as Daniel Vavra spoke about having to dial things back.

I had some serious health issues from all the stress. I really need to slow down a little bit.” It really annoys me that the games take so much time, because I have more ideas than I have time. There are a couple of projects that I would love to do. And I would love to prepare them properly, so it’s not as chaotic. I hope that the AI revolution will help with this, where in the future we will not be replaced by AI, but we will be helped by AI. So a lot of the things could get easier and faster. It will be great if this would happen. I have a couple of big ideas that I would like to make that will require a lot of time and preparation […]. A couple of projects that, in my opinion, have as big potential as Kingdom Come: Deliverance. – Daniel Vavra

According to Daniel, he ran into some illness during the development of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. So, while he has to dial things back, there’s still a plethora of ideas that he would like to develop. The problem is that he has more ideas than he has time. That’s where the hope is that AI will come in and become a tool to cut down time and perhaps, in return, help keep some costs down for these big projects. With the advancements of AI constantly improving, it’s a bit exciting to see how some of these tools can help not only big game projects but also smaller teams.