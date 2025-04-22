Hogwarts Legacy For Nintendo Switch 2 Will Feature Next Generation Assets

Nintendo is coming off its big month. April was filled with headlines for the upcoming Switch 2 console. With the platform heading our way this June, we know that it will come packed with some great games. One of those games that will arrive on the platform despite already being available on the Nintendo Switch is Hogwarts Legacy. This won’t be a quick port release, either. Developers are looking to bring in next-generation assets.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 coming into the marketplace in just a couple of months, those who have yet to play Hogwarts Legacy can do so on the console. This is one of the games confirmed to be released at the same time as the console’s launch. Today, a new Nintendo YouTube video upload was released featuring Avalanche Software’s Rob Nelson, the VP of technology. During the highlight, Rob spoke about the team’s first big decision, which was whether they wanted to go the easy path and bring a port from the Switch release or go through a more challenging pathway with next-generation assets.

It was decided to start with next-generation assets, as this would give players a better experience playing in this world. This release will offer players a few notable improvements compared to the standard Nintendo Switch version of the game. For instance, you’ll see a vastly improved graphical fidelity texture resolution. You’ll also have better lighting and character population.

Then, there are some extra little features that developers focus on. Those include areas like motion controls and even the new mouse feature of the Joy-Con. So, this might be a vastly different experience for some players, but we’ll have to wait and see some of these controls in action.

For those of you who have yet to play Hogwarts Legacy, the game originally came out in 2023. Players are tossed in the late 1800s as late-arrival students to Hogwarts. While striving to learn magic and harness your abilities, you’ll soon uncover a far more sinister plot threatening the wizarding world. Unfortunately, it looks like the rumored expansion coming for the game had been killed off before being officially announced.

Players can currently pick up Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the PC platforms. Meanwhile, as mentioned, the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game will arrive at the console’s launch, which is set for June 5, 2025.