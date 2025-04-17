Xbox Spring Sale Officially Rolls Out Today

We totally get it. Video games are not cheap. It can be an expensive hobby to pick up the latest games, especially now when they can cost $70 for a new release. So, deciding what games you have to pick up at launch can be worth deciding which games are worth setting aside until prices drop. If you’re a PC or Xbox gamer, then we have some good news for you. It looks like the Xbox spring sale has kicked off today.

Spring is here, and with it comes some deals to be had. If you’re going into this weekend without anything to play, this sale might change that. Microsoft has revealed they are throwing the Xbox spring sale today, and it will go until April 30, 2025. Hopefully, that will give you ample time to check out the games available at a discount. You can find some games marked down as much as 70%. We’ll highlight a few games that are currently discounted.

Xbox Spring Sale 2025 Highlight

Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO $52.49

Avowed $55.99

Phasmophobia $14.99

Baldur’s Gate 3 $55.99

Dragon Age: The Veilguard $38.49

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora $23.09

Elden Ring $35.99

EA Sports College Football $13.99

Doom Anthology $31.99

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 $45.49

Subnautica $9.89

Stray $17.99

Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition $39.99

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria $11.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 $14.99

Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition $19.99

Fallout 76 $9.99

Star Wars Outlaws $28.00

Death Stranding Director’s Cut $19.99

Dragon’s Dogma 2 $41.99

As Dusk Falls $7.49

Assassin’s Creed Mirage $19.99

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $17.49

Resident Evil 4 $19.99

That’s just a small highlight of some of the video games you can pick up right now on sale. You will want to check out the games on the official Xbox Spring sale page right here. Hopefully, you’ll find something worth your time here or a game that’s been waiting to be purchased from your backlog.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for sales on platforms other than Xbox, we have you covered. Check out our weekly video game deals page right here. We update it throughout the week with some of the best game deals available right now across PCs and consoles.