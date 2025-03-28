The Last of Us Season 2 Actress Says Dina & Joel’s Relationship Will Be Different Than The Game

So many fans worldwide cannot wait to watch the next season of The Last of Us. The debut season blew so many viewers away. We’re not used to seeing video game adaptations into shows or movies pulled off positively. However, the production for this one knocked it out of the park. That said, when The Last of Us season 2 arrives, there will be some changes, including the relationship between Joel and Dina.

If you played The Last of Us Part 2, you’re likely familiar with some of the major characters and their relationships between them. Without spoiling too much here for those who haven’t played the game, Dina is a new character. Introduced in the second game, Dina plays a significant role in not only a friendship with Ellie but also a love interest.

However, we don’t see much interaction between Dina and Joel. That should change with this upcoming season. The actress who has stepped into the role of Dina, Isabela Merced, spoke to Screenrant and stated that this game took some creative liberties. It’s believed that the changes were to make something a little more well-rounded for viewers.

There’s a lot of creative liberties they took with, obviously, Neil’s consent, because I think they wanted everything to just be more well rounded. If she’s Ellie’s best friend, they would have interacted. And so this is an opportunity to see how and I think they have a very light, warm relationship, where he’s like the fun uncle, and she can confide in him, and he can confide in her. But mostly, you know their point where they really connect is their love for Ellie that they both have and share. And I think Dina, when we see her, she’s sort of noticing this rift between them and trying to mend that. – Isabela Merced

So, we should get more conversations between the two and a better understanding of their relationship. That said, this is likely far from the only change that will happen. In a recent interview between Game Informer and Neil Druckmann, we learned more about how the production handled changes with The Last of Us season 2. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see what was changed from the video game. Likewise, we know this next season won’t contain the full storyline for The Last of Us Part 2. So, there could be even more changes inbound if HBO renews the show. But again, we’ll have to wait and see that happens.