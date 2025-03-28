Blade Ball – The Best Current Roblox Codes

Are you just coming across Blade Ball? It’s a popular Roblox game that is easy to grasp and hard to put down when you begin to play. Think of it as a battle royale kind of game. Players are dropped onto a map where they have a sword. But you’re not trying to slice up your opponents. Instead, the game will generate a ball that will fly toward a player. Since it’s homing, you can’t just dodge it.

Instead, players must use their sword to block the ball and send it flying to another player. Fortunately, the ball will glow red to indicate it’s heading your way. That said, you’ll need to be quick with your reflexes to send the ball flying to someone else in hopes they miss the block. The game will end once there is only one player left. In this article, we’ll cover some of the active codes available right now.

What Are Roblox Codes?

Codes are just what you’re probably imagining right now. These are free cheats that you can add to your game. The codes offer you a variety of bonuses to help boost your progression with exclusive gear, perks, and more. Likewise, these codes can vary from game to game and may not always work. So, some of these codes might stop working after a long time. Regardless, these codes can pop up from a variety of places. Developers might drop them online through social media platforms like X or Discord, so you never know when a new code will be added into circulation.

How To Enter Codes

Entering codes is straightforward. All you need to do is look at the top of the screen. You will see a button called “EXTRA,” which you’ll need to click. Once you select this, a new menu will drop down, including an option called “CODES.” Select this and then enter the code.

Currently Active Codes:

Note: Multiple free spin codes are available, including some that are a bit older now. So take advantage of these while you can. We’ll list those first, along with a few other codes outside of the wheel spins.