Roblox Dead Ocean Kraken Boss Guide

One thing that the video game universe has made clear over the years is that if something is successful, someone will go and try to replicate the formula that made it successful so that they can attempt to have a “second hit” on their hands. That indeed goes for a certain “fan-made universe” where certain games, including one about a Western world full of zombies, can get so popular that others swoop in to try and replicate what made it special. That’s how titles like Roblox Dead Ocean get made. The game is the same principle as the Western one. You’ll be put into a roguelike world where you need to sail around until you reach the end of the game world.

Getting there won’t be easy, obviously, and even if you do make it to the “final location,” you’ll have one last challenge to take on: The Kraken. Yes, it wouldn’t be an ocean game without some kind of “sea beast” to battle, now would it? The Kraken is your “reward” for “going the distance,” and it’s not an easy fight, so allow our guide to help you bring it down.

How To Reach the Kraken

So, what does it take for you to get to the final boss? Traveling. No, seriously, that’s how you reach it. The Kraken will only show up to you after you’ve traveled 100,000 meters on your vessel. That alone is quite a trek, as you’ll be going through rough seas, battling others, and having to get enough fuel to make it that distance.

Yet, once you’ve crossed that milestone, no matter where you are, The Kraken will find you, and it won’t be happy to see you.

Fighting The Kraken

One of the most important things to note about The Kraken is that it loves doing damage to you and your ship. Plus, if you try to escape it by going into the water, the water itself will damage you over time.

The way to beat these sea beastie is through its tentacles. It has eight of them, and you’ll need to shoot them all and damage them enough so that The Kraken is forced to retreat them into the water. While this is tough on your own, Roblox Dead Ocean does allow you to play with others. So, if you’re clever, have enough healing items, and bring enough bullets to go around, you can shoot The Kraken full of holes and claim victory.

Or, if you fail, well, who doesn’t want to “explore” the ocean’s depths?