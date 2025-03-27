Xbox Offers A Fresh New Design For Its Xbox Backbone Controller

Xbox is pressing onward with the This Is An Xbox campaign. I’m sure you’ve seen marketing for that campaign already, with Microsoft aiming to transform everything they can into an Xbox device. We’re past the days, it seems, when Microsoft was keen on just producing Xbox consoles when it came to their gaming division. Now, they are focused on bringing Xbox games to wherever the players are. One of the latest reveals from Microsoft is centered around the new Xbox Backbone controller.

This isn’t a completely new product from Xbox. If you are unfamiliar with it, Xbox Backbone is a mobile gaming controller that connects to your smartphone. From there, you can use the controller on games or, more specifically, to take advantage of Xbox Game Pass. Today, on the official Xbox Wire, we are getting our latest look at the new Backbone One Xbox Edition.

The new design is based on a translucent green. Much like the standard Xbox Backbone controller, this one will include a similar controller scheme setup. However, there is a magnetic component so that your smartphone will stay snug between the controller grips regardless of whether it’s in or outside of a phone case.

Meanwhile, purchasing a new Xbox Backbone controller, which can be done right here, will grant you access to a one-month free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial. That will allow you to enjoy a large catalog of games supported via the cloud. So, as long as you have a stable internet connection, you can enjoy some of the latest games on the go, like the recent MachineGames release, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Of course, we’re certainly interested in learning what Xbox has planned next. Even though they are pushing to provide games where players are, it doesn’t seem like they are keen on giving up on dedicated Xbox hardware. So, it will be interesting to learn what their next hardware release will provide players to steer them towards that and not the competitor PlayStation platform.