Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Introduces Its 1st Next Generation Skateboarder – And Previews Two Returning Maps

Didal may only be the first in a batch of younger skateboarding athletes added to the game.

Activision has released their latest trailer for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, introducing a fresh new face.

25 year old Margielyn Didal, of Cebu, Philippines, has received her own trailer adding her to the playable roster of the latest remake.

Didal has one of those classic rags to riches story, but her path to being a skateboarding athlete had an extra roadblock as well. She initially indulged her hobby in Concave Park, but when that closed, she and her friends had to find places to skateboard under the radar. She has multiple stories of authorities apprehending them for practicing in streets and abandoned areas.

But then, she emerged to be just that much better than most skateboarders, making her way up to professional competition. Didal already won one gold medal from the ASIAD and two gold medals from the SEA Games. She’s competed in the X Games, 2022’s Red Bull Skate Level, and the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Didal’s fans will already know she’s got a funny bone in her too. As reported by Spin.ph in 2021, she posted a picture of herself with big man Tony, claiming that she let him take the photo because he looked like Tony Hawk.

For whatever reason, Tony had to explain to the press that Didal was clearly joking. In any case, we don’t think anyone is going to question anymore if Didal knows who Tony Hawk is. Didal’s entry also suggests that Activision and Iron Galaxy are adding even more newer skateboarders as well, to help bridge the gap with the newer generation of gamers and skateboarders.

What’s also interesting about this trailer is it gave players their first look at the 9th console generation versions of the maps Kona and Suburbia. As expected, the maps look impressive, though fans are once again questioning why there are no crowds or viewers surrounding the skaters.

We do suspect, given the circumstances between this and the previous game, that Iron Galaxy was not necessarily in a position to make Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 better in every way, but maybe those changes can come in time.

It certainly makes a huge difference that this game is now being published by Activision under Microsoft Gaming. Microsoft will want to capitalize on using this game to upsell Game Pass, but they’re also clearly very interested in realizing its full potential as a multiplatform title.

You can check out Margielyn Didal’s introduction trailer below.