Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Confirmed To Release This October

Development has not been smoothest when it came to Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. We saw this game unveiled to the public back in 2019 when it was being handled by Hardsuit Labs. If you followed the development of this project, then you know it has since changed hands, with The Chinese Room leading the development. Today, we’re finding out that the game is done, and we should see it launch this October.

Today, through an official developer update video upload, The Chinese Room has confirmed that the game is done. The build is complete, but it’s not quite ready to be delivered to the masses. Instead, it’s noted that the development studio is working on the game with various bug fixes. So it’s done, but the teams are polishing the game up to ensure that when it finally launches into the marketplace, players have a solid experience.

Still, we know that the development team should finish polishing the game in the coming months. Currently, The Chinese Room is slated to launch this game sometime in October of this year. Unfortunately, the game had no specific date attached outside of the October launch window.

You can view the development game update video below. Meanwhile, this wasn’t the only shred of news to come out for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. Yesterday, we reported on the ESRB rating that was published for the title. According to the rating, players can expect graphic gaming and harsh language. Of course, you likely already expected as much with this title.

At any rate, when Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is released into the marketplace, you can expect the game on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. But for now, you can expect it sometime in October.