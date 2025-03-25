AEW Wrestler Will Ospreay Finally Got To Meet Assassin’s Creed Legend Roger Craig Smith

Is there someone out there in the world that you’d love to meet more than anyone else? There are no wrong answers here, so feel free to go as big or “as little” as you’d like. It’s your “dream meeting,” after all. Last year, we had the honor of talking to one Will Ospreay, who is one of the premiere wrestlers in the brand known as All Elite Wrestling. He’s consistently called the “Best In The World” by many wrestling fans and critics, and one of his defining “features” is that he’s a diehard Assassin’s Creed fan, imbuing the franchise into his looks, his moves, and more.

When we talked to him in 2024, it was right after he had done an all-time great entrance at AEW’s biggest event, All In London, where he came to the ring after a special video package that Roger Craig Smith, the legendary voice of Ezio Auditore De Firenze, narrated. Ospreay told us what a pleasure it was to work with Ubisoft and Smith to make that video package and how even though Smith wasn’t in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which was also heavily influenced in the entrance, Ospreay knew that, as a fan, Smith was the “only assassin worthy” of doing the narration.

The passion that Ospreay has for the franchise is legendary, and so, with the new game finally out, he got a reward for his loyalty. As you’ll see below, Will Ospreay finally got to meet Roger Craig Smith in person, and the fanboy within him was let out instantly:

Will Ospreay had a nice chat with Roger Craig Smith, who is the voice actor for Ezio in the Assassin's Creed series.

pic.twitter.com/GycDBidAwl — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) March 24, 2025

You might think it’s “wild” for Ospreay to say that everything he’s become is because of Smith’s performance as Ezio, but is it? Think about it, we’re all inspired by things every day that help push us to become what we want to become. For Will Ospreay, he saw Ezio and felt that this “presence” was something he could mold himself into so that everyone would remember him, and he was right! Even Smith was blown away by it all and even talked about the All In London entrance and how he never expected to be asked to do something like that.

Oh, and to see Ospreay basically collapse in joy when Smith busted out the Ezio voice? That’s special stuff right there.

You can absolutely expect Will Ospreay to make more references to the Assassin’s Creed franchise in AEW going forward, and this moment will forever be a highlight of his life.