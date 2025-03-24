Palworld Devs Are Interested In A Nintendo Switch 2 Release

Palworld was a bit of a hit when it launched. For so many fans worldwide, Palworld was quickly called a Pokemon clone, albeit the clone that offered players more firepower with actual guns. Still, it left quite a few fans wanting to enjoy this game, and fortunately, it’s been pushed to several platforms. However, one platform it managed to avoid has been the Nintendo Switch.

I’m sure you recall that Nintendo and The Pokemon Company had already gone after the developers for alleged Pokemon plagiarism. This might not be the last attempt to go after the developers either. That lawsuit wouldn’t persuade developers to actively avoid the platform. In a recent interview at IGN, we found out that the main reason we didn’t see this game come to the Nintendo Switch is because the system just couldn’t handle it.

Speaking with John Buckley, the communications director for Pocketpair at GDC, IGN learned that if they could have made the game work on the Nintendo Switch, they would have. When asked about the Nintendo Switch 2, John noted that their team, along with many others, is still waiting to see the system specifications.

So far, very few seem to know what the Nintendo Switch 2 has under its hood. Until news officially emerges, many games are a mystery as to whether they can even be ported. That said, John noted that they would 100% consider the port release if it’s beefy enough. After all, PocketPair would love to see this game out on as many platforms as possible.

If it’s beefy enough, it’s 100% worth considering. We did a lot of optimization for Steam Deck, which we were really happy with. Still work to do, but we’re really happy with how it turned out. So we would like to get it on more handhelds if possible. – John Buckley

But again, we don’t have any official details on the specifications of the Nintendo Switch 2 yet. It should get a better unveiling next month during the next Nintendo Direct, which will focus on the Nintendo Switch 2. There are already quite a few fans waiting for this presentation to roll around and what Nintendo has in store for them during the event.