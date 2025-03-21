Gameranx

PlayStation Early Spring Sale Offers Big Deals Exclusively For PS Plus Members

by

Looking for a deal? You just found one!

Hey, we get it! Video games can be very expensive, especially if you go for titles that just release into the marketplace. Spending $70 every time a new game drops is not easy. So, for those bigger games, sometimes it’s best just to put a few titles on the backlog. You can always pick them up when they drop in price, and there are sales from time to time that will give you a pretty discount. One of those sales just kicked off exclusive for PlayStation Plus members. If you’re a subscriber, check out Sony’s PlayStation Early Spring sale promo.

The PlayStation Early Spring Sale is live on the official PlayStation storefront. If you have a few games in mind that have been on your backlog, you might just find them at a decent discount. You will want to check out the official storefront page to see all of the available deals, but we’ll list a few notable ones below with the discount attached for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

PlayStation Spring Sale Click Here

Red Dead Redemption 2 $59.99 (75% Off)

Star Wars Outlaws $69.99 (50% Off)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition $29.99 (50% Off)

Sea of Thieves $39.99 (40% Off)

The Crew Motorfest $59.99 (70% Off)

Lies of P $59.99 (40% Off)

Battlefield 2042 $59.99/$69.99 (90% Off)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition $49.99 (80% Off)

Borderlands 3 $59.99 (90% Off)

The Quarry $59.99/$69.99 (86% Off)

Mafia: Definitive Edition $39.99 (80% Off)

L.A. Noire $39.99 (50% Off)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $59.99 (80% Off)

Dead Space $69.99 (75% Off)

Immortals of Aveum $69.99 (85% Off)

Again, that’s just a brief highlight of the full games being discounted for you PlayStation Plus members right now. You can find even more on the official store page promo right here. Likewise, you’ll find even more discounts for DLC and other add-ons if you’re after some extra content for your favorite games. Hopefully, you find something worth your time this weekend here, and if not, then check out our weekly video game deals page. We update this several times weekly to highlight some of the best current sale promos across all platforms.

