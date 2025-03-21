Here’s What PC Players Can Look Forward To In The Last Of Us Part II Remastered

Naughty Dog has outlined what PC players can look forward to with the upcoming PC port of The Last Of Us Part II Remastered.

First things first, the game supports DLSS 3 Super Resolution, FSR 3.1, and FSR 4. It will work with these technologies for upscaling, frame generation, Vsync, framerate caps, DirectStorage, and more. Notably, XeSS 2.0.1 is not mentioned here.

On PC, players will be able to modify Texture Quality, LOD Distance Range, Volumetric Quality, Shadow Quality, Ambient Occlusion, and Reflections Quality, among others. In terms of ultrawide, The Last Of Us Part II Remastered supports resolutions of 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9. And just like on PlayStation 5, it will have 3D audio support.

In terms of controls, Naughty Dog revealed that DualSense will have its full feature set, including haptic feedback, on PC. It will also have full gamepad and mouse and keyboard support. Notably, Naughty Dog claims there will be an adaptive mode that will allow players to use any combination of keyboard and controller inputs that they want.

We won’t go through each recommended specification, but notably, the game requires SSD storage of 150GB, and 16 GB RAM. On the minimum level, the game requires a CPU of either a Core i3-8100 or Ryzen 3 1300X, and a GPU of either a GTX 1650 or an RX 5500XT. SSD aside, those are modest minimum requirements for a new AAA release in 2025.

This PC port will introduce some new content, but to get this out of the way now, PlayStation 5 owners will also get this content in a free update arriving day and date.

For starters, two new characters are being added to “No Return” Mode. Bill is a Smuggler who can get double rewards from dead drops. He can also earn a custom pump shotgun. Marlene is a Risk Taker who can reroute her No Return Path once, as well as use All or Nothing gambits. She carries a Custom Assault Rifle. They also come with four new maps, namely, Overlook, School, Streets, and Nest.

As you may expect, The Last Of Us Part II Remastered supports PSN log-in on PC. Players are no longer required to log-in to play PlayStation’s games on Steam and Epic Game Store. But if you do so, you get access to the PlayStation overlay, Trophies, and 50 in-game points.

PC players will also get one big bonus, in the form of a new shiny red jacket for Ellie. The jacket is out of this world, because it’s the same one worn by Jordan A. Mun in her introduction trailer in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. PlayStation 5 players also have access to this jacket, but they’ll have to get the free day and date update, and also spend some in-game points to earn it.

The Last Of Us Part II Remastered is coming to Steam and Epic Game Store this April 3l, 2025.