Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Former PlayStation Head Shocks The World By Presenting A Nintendo PlayStation Prototype

by

Another prototype exists in the wild!

If you were not already aware, Sony and Nintendo once had a bit of a partnership. That might blow some of your minds right now, but way back in the day, that was a reality. Sony was working with Nintendo to present a CD-ROM-based PlayStation system that would also play SNES games. However, that partnership came to a halt in a rather dirty manner.

The story goes that Nintendo was all in with Sony to bring out this system. However, a day after Sony revealed they were working with Nintendo on this system, Nintendo announced they partnered with Philips. That left a sting for Sony as they decided to work on their own gaming console and eventually bring out the Sony PlayStation.

That proved to be a huge hit and a very big rival competitor for Nintendo going forward. Still, this partnership presented a few prototypes of this console to executives. So far, it’s a very rare console, with Time Extension reporting that the console prototype that was found and sold fetched over $350,000.

Now, it looks like there’s another prototype out there. Unsurprisingly, the console is owned by former PlayStation head Ken Kutaragi, who decided to reveal that he had one. Interestingly enough, videographer Julian Domanski reported that it was just a system sitting around in his closet.

Taking to X, Julian revealed the console and snapped a few photos of the system. It’s certainly thrilling to see that there’s another prototype that exists out in the wild, and who better to have it than Ken Kutaragi? Regardless, it’s an interesting piece of hardware and a reminder for Nintendo of what could have been a solid partnership rather than working with Philips, which produced the flop that was the CD-i.

Perhaps we’ll learn of a few more of these surviving consoles in the wild. After all, it’s clear that some collectors will pay a very pretty penny to own one if it should come to auction.

Recent Videos

10 Games That Are Completely DIFFERENT FROM RELEASE

10 Games That Are Completely DIFFERENT FROM RELEASE
Assassin's Creed Shadows: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU

Assassin's Creed Shadows: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU
Top 25 NEW Open World Games of 2025

Top 25 NEW Open World Games of 2025
Assassins Creed Shadows - Before You Buy

Assassins Creed Shadows - Before You Buy
10 Game Franchises That Have MASSIVELY Changed

10 Game Franchises That Have MASSIVELY Changed
10 LEGENDARY Games Studios That Have VANISHED

10 LEGENDARY Games Studios That Have VANISHED
20 In-Game Moments You WEREN'T SUPPOSED TO LAUGH AT

20 In-Game Moments You WEREN'T SUPPOSED TO LAUGH AT
NEW BETHESDA REMAKE IN UNREAL ENGINE 5, DINO CRISIS RESURFACES? & MORE

NEW BETHESDA REMAKE IN UNREAL ENGINE 5, DINO CRISIS RESURFACES? & MORE
WWE 2K25 - Before You Buy

WWE 2K25 - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: ,