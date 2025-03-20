Former PlayStation Head Shocks The World By Presenting A Nintendo PlayStation Prototype

If you were not already aware, Sony and Nintendo once had a bit of a partnership. That might blow some of your minds right now, but way back in the day, that was a reality. Sony was working with Nintendo to present a CD-ROM-based PlayStation system that would also play SNES games. However, that partnership came to a halt in a rather dirty manner.

The story goes that Nintendo was all in with Sony to bring out this system. However, a day after Sony revealed they were working with Nintendo on this system, Nintendo announced they partnered with Philips. That left a sting for Sony as they decided to work on their own gaming console and eventually bring out the Sony PlayStation.

That proved to be a huge hit and a very big rival competitor for Nintendo going forward. Still, this partnership presented a few prototypes of this console to executives. So far, it’s a very rare console, with Time Extension reporting that the console prototype that was found and sold fetched over $350,000.

Now, it looks like there’s another prototype out there. Unsurprisingly, the console is owned by former PlayStation head Ken Kutaragi, who decided to reveal that he had one. Interestingly enough, videographer Julian Domanski reported that it was just a system sitting around in his closet.

I never thought I'd see something so rare, but today I actually got to fondle a Nintendo PlayStation!

The last one in existence was believed to have sold at auction for $300,000. Turns out the ex CEO of SonyCEA has one in his closet. Ken Kutaragi, top bloke. Signed my PS1 too! pic.twitter.com/EGRos3IVT8 — Julian Domanski (@kantan_japan) March 1, 2025

Taking to X, Julian revealed the console and snapped a few photos of the system. It’s certainly thrilling to see that there’s another prototype that exists out in the wild, and who better to have it than Ken Kutaragi? Regardless, it’s an interesting piece of hardware and a reminder for Nintendo of what could have been a solid partnership rather than working with Philips, which produced the flop that was the CD-i.

Perhaps we’ll learn of a few more of these surviving consoles in the wild. After all, it’s clear that some collectors will pay a very pretty penny to own one if it should come to auction.