Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Starfield Creations Update Might Reveal A PS5 Announcement Is Imminent

by

A PlayStation announcement could happen anytime!

For a long time, we have been anticipating Microsoft and Bethesda revealing the release of Starfield on the PlayStation 5 platform. Fans had been heavily anticipating this game for years before Bethesda was acquired by Microsoft. That acquisition ultimately put the game behind Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. However, as you all know, Microsoft has made a notable change.

Instead of focusing its attention on ensuring that Microsoft’s first-party games are locked behind Xbox consoles or PCs, Microsoft has started to go multiplatform. Not every game is multiplatform, as we’ve seen the floodgates of Microsoft’s exclusives slowly open up. However, one of the games that is anticipated to be released on the PlayStation 5 next is Starfield. Now, a new clue was uncovered to indicate an announcement could happen anytime now.

Thanks to Reddit, we’re finding out that Bethesda updated its Starfield Creations page to feature a PlayStation icon. For those unaware, Creations is what Bethesda calls mods. The Creations marketplace allows players to look through new mods to download for their games, including Starfield. It’s just that we have a PlayStation logo attached.

They have added the Playstation logo to a creation. (I think they are beta testers, the logo only appears on one creation)
byu/Dollar99Man inStarfield

Fans are wondering when the official reveal and release date will be for this game. While Starfield was a hit-or-miss RPG for fans, PlayStation 5 players may soon get the chance to see if the wait was worth it. Likewise, they’ll also get the best version of the game as developers adjust the build and make various tweaks based on player feedback.

As it stands right now, Starfield is not currently listed as coming to the PlayStation 5 console. Currently, you can only pick this game up right now on PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. If you would like more insight into the game, we have you covered! You can find our Before You Buy video coverage of the game embedded below. In other news, Bethesda news, there’s a rumor circulating online that they will be releasing a remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion as early as next month.

Recent Videos

NEW BETHESDA REMAKE IN UNREAL ENGINE 5, DINO CRISIS RESURFACES? & MORE

NEW BETHESDA REMAKE IN UNREAL ENGINE 5, DINO CRISIS RESURFACES? & MORE
WWE 2K25 - Before You Buy

WWE 2K25 - Before You Buy
10 UNREALISTIC Game Mechanics TOO GOOD TO HATE

10 UNREALISTIC Game Mechanics TOO GOOD TO HATE
10 Games Where Enemies LEARN TO FEAR YOU

10 Games Where Enemies LEARN TO FEAR YOU
10 Video Game SECRETS That Blew Our Minds

10 Video Game SECRETS That Blew Our Minds
This is What AAA Games SHOULD LOOK LIKE

This is What AAA Games SHOULD LOOK LIKE
10 Games Where You RISE FROM NOTHING TO POWERFUL

10 Games Where You RISE FROM NOTHING TO POWERFUL
10 Brand NEW Games We Are ACTUALLY HYPED ABOUT

10 Brand NEW Games We Are ACTUALLY HYPED ABOUT
THIS EXPLORATION GAME LOOKS INSANE, GEARS OF WAR TRILOGY RETURNS? & MORE

THIS EXPLORATION GAME LOOKS INSANE, GEARS OF WAR TRILOGY RETURNS? & MORE
Category: Tag: , ,