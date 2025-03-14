Starfield Creations Update Might Reveal A PS5 Announcement Is Imminent

For a long time, we have been anticipating Microsoft and Bethesda revealing the release of Starfield on the PlayStation 5 platform. Fans had been heavily anticipating this game for years before Bethesda was acquired by Microsoft. That acquisition ultimately put the game behind Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. However, as you all know, Microsoft has made a notable change.

Instead of focusing its attention on ensuring that Microsoft’s first-party games are locked behind Xbox consoles or PCs, Microsoft has started to go multiplatform. Not every game is multiplatform, as we’ve seen the floodgates of Microsoft’s exclusives slowly open up. However, one of the games that is anticipated to be released on the PlayStation 5 next is Starfield. Now, a new clue was uncovered to indicate an announcement could happen anytime now.

Thanks to Reddit, we’re finding out that Bethesda updated its Starfield Creations page to feature a PlayStation icon. For those unaware, Creations is what Bethesda calls mods. The Creations marketplace allows players to look through new mods to download for their games, including Starfield. It’s just that we have a PlayStation logo attached.

Fans are wondering when the official reveal and release date will be for this game. While Starfield was a hit-or-miss RPG for fans, PlayStation 5 players may soon get the chance to see if the wait was worth it. Likewise, they’ll also get the best version of the game as developers adjust the build and make various tweaks based on player feedback.

As it stands right now, Starfield is not currently listed as coming to the PlayStation 5 console. Currently, you can only pick this game up right now on PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. If you would like more insight into the game, we have you covered! You can find our Before You Buy video coverage of the game embedded below. In other news, Bethesda news, there’s a rumor circulating online that they will be releasing a remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion as early as next month.