BlizzCon Is Returning But Not This Year

We might soon get some new thrilling news from Blizzard. However, the big unveilings could be set aside for next year. It has been a bit of a hiatus, but the beloved BlizzCon event will return. Unfortunately, it’s already been confirmed that we won’t be seeing the event anytime this year. Instead, BlizzCon will come back in 2026.

Thanks to the official BlizzCon website, it has been confirmed that BlizzCon will be back on September 12 – 13, 2026. This event will take place in Anaheim, California, and we will get new updates and even potential game reveals at it. Unfortunately, we’ll have to get through the rest of this year first.

There is a push to create unforgettable experiences for everyone who takes part in the event. Of course, that’s still being kept under wraps for now. Perhaps we’ll learn more about what’s coming our way next year as we start to make our way to the official September 12, 2026, kick-off date. Still, if you’re familiar with BlizzCon, you can expect the return of some of the staple events.

BlizzCon is back! The ultimate celebration of our games and the community that unites us is returning to the Anaheim Convention Center Saturday, September 12, and Sunday, September 13, in 2026. We've come a long way since our first event in 2005. Over the past nearly 20 years since its inception, BlizzCon has inspired us to innovate, push the boundaries of creativity, and deliver once-in-a-lifetime moments. We are building this event just like we build our games: with a deep commitment to our players, with respect for your connections to our universes, and as a celebration of the strength of the bonds formed through shared adventure. – BlizzCon

According to the official BlizzCon website post, attendees can still expect the opening ceremony, in-depth panels, the Darkmoon Faire, competitions, hands-on gameplay, and more. So, after a bit of time off, the team at Blizzard has plenty of content to put together for the event.

As you know, the pandemic briefly suspended several events. That said, there was an in-person event in 2023. So, again, we’ll have to wait and see if Blizzard shares any more insight about what the next event will feature in 2026, but at least we know there won’t be another year passing us by.