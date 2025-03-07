Killing Floor 3 Delayed As Devs Explain What Areas Are In Need Of Help

Killing Floor 3 was supposed to be released this month, with a launch date of March 25, 2025. Now, that has been thrown out the window. We’re learning today that it was officially delayed to a later date this year. Developers took to X and revealed what they wished to address before it was ready for the public.

Taking to X, developers from Tripwire Interactive confirmed that they had missed the mark with this game. After the recent closed beta test, it was evident that they needed to address a few areas that ultimately would prevent the game from reaching its intended launch for this month.

With support from their parent company, Embracer Group, Killing Floor 3 developers only give players a 2025 launch window. So, we don’t know when exactly the developers are targeting this game release. However, we know what areas the studio hopes to get sorted out before it launches into the marketplace.

In the same post revealing the now-delayed Killing Floor 3, developers noted that they wish to fix performance/stability, UI/UX, lighting, and weapon feel. However, it’s uncertain if they can address all of these areas before launch. For instance, they already confirmed an update post-launch would allow you to select your perk class and character independently.

So, for now, it’s a waiting game to see when we’ll get Killing Floor 3 and how fans react to it. Likewise, we’re curious if additional beta tests will be planned before the game releases. That should give developers more crucial feedback from players, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Again, Killing Floor III should launch sometime before the calendar year wraps up. When it finally reaches the marketplace, you can expect it on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.