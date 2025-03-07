Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Insider Leaks Collector’s Edition Detail

Hideo Kojima is hard at work on several projects at his studio, Kojima Productions. One of those projects is Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. We should be getting our hands on this game within the calendar year. While we might still be waiting on its release date, an industry insider has leaked new details online when it comes to the collector’s edition.

Before we got the full title, billbil-kun on Dealabs revealed to the public that Death Stranding 2: On The Beach would be the follow-up to the original. That was before we had the official title of the game. The same industry insider is making a new report on the game. According to them, we will have two physical editions available for players to purchase.

According to Dealabs, which Google translated, we’re learning that the game will receive a standard physical edition. It’s expected to be released at $69.99, typical for new AAA games in today’s market. But beyond that, we’re also noted to have a collector’s edition.

Unfortunately, the industry insider has no current information on what’s inside the collector’s edition. However, they revealed that this collector’s edition of Death Stranding 2: On The Beach will cost players $229.99. Hopefully, we’ll get details about what’s included in this collector’s edition soon.

Looking back at the original collector’s edition for the first game, we received a few extra goodies in-game, along with some physical items. The biggest highlight from the collector’s edition was the BB Pod Statue. So we’re certainly interested in seeing what Kojima brings out for its sequel.

Hideo Kojima is slated to be featured at the SXSW 2025 festival this weekend. Perhaps we’ll learn more about this game during that event. But for now, we at least know how much the collector’s edition will set us back when it releases exclusively this year on the PlayStation 5. As for pre-ordering this edition, the insider claims we should see it begin within this month.