Grand Theft Auto V Just Became The Worst Rated Rockstar Game

It’s been a long wait for Rockstar Games to move away from Grand Theft Auto V and its online component. We know they are working on Grand Theft Auto VI, and we even received our first trailer of the game over a year ago. But before that game launches, Rockstar Games opted to bring out an update to GTA 5 on the PC platform.

If you haven’t already noticed, Grand Theft Auto V: Enhanced Edition recently came to the PC platform. This was essentially Rockstar Games’ way of bringing some content to the game platform and some slight overhauls, like faster loading times.

However, thanks to PCGamesN, we’re finding out that this title is officially the worst-rated Rockstar Game on the Steam digital marketplace. That puts the game at about a 50% approval rating, with over 12,000 players leaving ratings. This means games like Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition have a higher approval rating with players. I’m sure you remember how well that game did at launch.

Of course, since this is a new update to the game, some players are frustrated over technical issues. We’re sure that there will be updates to address these issues. However, we’re also sure that some players are leaving poor reviews because we’re still left without news on Grand Theft Auto VI.

This upcoming installment is going to be a massive release. There should be some record-breaking numbers in this game. However, Rockstar Games has remained quiet on the title since they first dropped the initial trailer announcement.

It’s still expected that the developers will get Grand Theft Auto VI out into the marketplace this year. But until then, if you’re on PC, you are still getting support for Grand Theft Auto V to help tie you over.