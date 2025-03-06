Rumor: Siege X Beta Details Leaked, Will Include New 6v6 Mode

We have some new details about Rainbow Six Siege’s upcoming overhaul, Siege X.

Ubisoft officially announced Siege X over two weeks after rumors about the project came out. So we feel comfortable to share these new rumors coming out. It may be that Ubisoft doesn’t have the ability or interest to clamp down on any potential leaks for Siege X at this time.

Twitter user fraxiswinning shared this:

“Siege X closed beta will run from March 13th -> 19th.

Not sure how you get access to this yet.

It will be on the TEST SERVER, so still unsure about console access.”

They then followed up with this revelation:

“Also it will feature the new 6v6 mode. In their words;

“Experience the new Dual Front game mode featuring 6v6 non-stop action”

Cool.”

It’s possible, even if the rumors are true, that Ubisoft will simply choose not to share any information about the closed beta to the public. They may be looking for feedback from content creators and members of the Rainbow Six Siege community, but of course they could be told not to share what they know, whether that’s by handshake agreement or something more defensible in court.

As you may know, Rainbow Six Siege is a 5v5 shooter, and Ubisoft have not ventured to change the mode to 6v6. If you’re an Overwatch player, or even just followed Overwatch news, you would know that Blizzard developers have aired out their concerns in choosing between 5v5 and 6v6 modes.

So it’s clear that Ubisoft is willing to get experimental with Siege X. It may be that they aren’t necessarily looking to replace Rainbow Six Siege with Siege X completely, so much as they want to have a space where they can test out new ideas that could make the game more popular on Siege X.

There is another element to this, that some fans may have already suspected, but Ubisoft may only be confirming in the Siege X Showcase coming up next week. Siege X could be designed only for current generation consoles. In other words, this version of the game could be dropping PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, to make the best version of the game that is possible on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. PC users may also subsequently have to upgrade their builds, for example to abandon the AM4 architecture, or to make their rigs DirectStorage compatible.

In any case, even this leak can only help build interest for Siege X. It’s too early to tell if this venture will turn out to be a success or not, so we’re all intently waiting for the Siege X Showcase this coming March 13, 2025, at 10 AM PT.