Suikoden I & II HD Remasters Finally Get Their Launch Trailer

Do you still remember Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars? We couldn’t fault you if you didn’t. We reported on rumors about such an HD remaster all the way back in 2022. Konami would confirm the project a year later, but obviously, they ran into last minute delays.

Finally, this pair of classic RPGs has finally received its launch trailer, which means Konami has also locked in its final release date. Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars is releasing this March 6, 2025, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, on Steam, Epic Game Store, and Microsoft Store.

As reported by Gematsu, this is essentially a remake of other remakes. The original 2 Suikoden games released on the PlayStation in 1997 and 2000, respectively. They were then ported to a single UMD for the PlayStation Portable in 2006.

For the modern day remaster, Konami have updated the character designs, with new portraits made by the original illustrator Junko Kawano.

Subsequently, they have added new graphical effects, as well as environmental and battle sounds. There are also QOL game system additions, including auto-battle, double speed battles, and dialogue logs.

The Suikoden games allowed players to form a party of six to roam its game world and take on all comers. However, what really made the franchise unique among RPGs is, ironically, what connects it to its inspiration.

Suikoden’s singular feature inspired is its 108 Stars of Destiny; a total of 108 protagonists found in each game.

The playable character is one of the Stars of Destiny, and they can recruit all 107 other Stars to join their party, if you wanted to experience it. While you can only have six characters join you in combat at a time, each characters have special abilities and characteristics that give incentive to collect all of them.

This incredibly ambitious vision to do Pokémon but with vaguely Chinese historical heroes is inspired by The Water Margin.

This Ming era novel joins Journey to the West and Romance of the Three Kingdoms in the canon of Classic Chinese Novels, among the oldest and most influential around the world. And The Water Margin introduces the 108 Heroes, 108 demons who repented their misdeeds in life, and were reincarnated as humans, and heroes to band together in the cause of justice.

These remasters are also arriving at a time when we are seeing renewed interest in these older RPGs, either when it comes to HD remasters, new sequels, or new games made in the same vein. So it’s the ideal time for Suikoden fans to rediscover these classic RPGs, and perhaps introduce them to new potential fans.

You can watch the official launch trailer below.