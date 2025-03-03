Scalebound Director Asks Phil Spencer To Revive The Game

Scalebound was a game that had a lot of interest from fans. This was a new game coming out from the talented folks from PlatinumGames at the time. However, that game never came to fruition despite several years of development. Microsoft, who was publishing the game, opted to pull the plug on it ever since it’s been left behind. Still, there is interest in seeing this game come out into the marketplace. Even the former director behind the game, Hideki Kamiya, has been looking back at the project and has made pleas to Phil Spencer about a revival opportunity.

Taking to X, the famed video game designer was featured in a video showing off some of his fellow developers the cancelled project. For those unaware, Hideki Kamiya has since left PlatinumGames and has been working under his new studio, Clovers. While working at the studio, he showed his fellow employees the project and reminisced about their initial ideas when developing this game.

Hideki also sent a message to Phil Spencer at X to see this project come back into development. While PlatinumGames was initially the developer behind the project, Microsoft owns the IP, which could give Clovers a chance to bring this game back to the limelight.

At the time, Scalebound was an action RPG that wouldn’t be as fast-paced and combat-oriented as what PlatinumGames was known for. Players would follow a man named Drew, who would be connected to a dragon called Thuban. Visually, the game at the time looked stunning, which was another key area developers were pushing to obtain a more photo-realistic gameplay experience.

For now, Scalebound is still a cancelled project, but perhaps this new push from Hideki will get Phil Spencer another look at it. That said, we do know Clovers is working on a project for Capcom. Developers are chipping away at a sequel to Okami, which got its grand reveal during The Game Awards 2024. But if you’re keen on checking out Scalebound, there are some marketing materials released in the past, which you can view below.