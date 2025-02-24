Nintendo Alarmo Is Now Available For Purchase In The US

Nintendo has quite a lot on its plate right now, and that’s not hyperbole. After all, it’s prepping for an all-new console release later this year, its theme park is getting ready to debut in Universal’s “Epic Universe,” and the company is also prepping more stuff on the movie front, including a live-action film starring Link! Even with all of this, though, The Big N is still having fun and making things to “please fans,” even if it’s with something fans didn’t know they wanted. Yes, we’re talking about the Nintendo Alarmo. This “unique item” has been restricted to the Nintendo Switch Online service for a while now, but it’s finally broken free!

We say that because you can get the “sound clock” over at Best Buy right now for $100. Here is a small excerpt of how the site defines the clock:

“Make waking up fun with Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo. Introduce a little play to your wake-up routine with Alarmo, the interactive alarm clock from Nintendo! Select a title, pick a scene, set a time, and let Alarmo handle the rest. In the morning you’ll experience immersive sounds and music from the scene you picked, followed by a game element arriving to help wake you up! Choose from 35 scenes inspired by five Nintendo titles: Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4, and Ring Fit Adventure.”

Yes, that is a “small excerpt,” because the description went on for a much longer run, trust us. For example, they noted that there will be more songs added to the clock, and by adding your Nintendo Account to it, the clock will automatically add them.

The clock itself can be customized not just to play sounds but to have visuals you want to see on it, like seeing Mario, Link, Isabelle, the Inklings, or other characters you might find fun to see when you wake up in the morning. Plus, the clock can track your sleep patterns, ensure it stops ringing once you’re fully out of bed, and so on. The Nintendo Alarmo might be a “weird item Nintendo made,” but it’s got a lot of heart.

This clock’s success has already been noted, as it’s been doing very well in Europe, and over at Universal Studios Japan, if you stay at the park’s official hotel, you can request to have the clock for your room!

So, if you want one, you can get it without needing to use the online service.