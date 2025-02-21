Overwatch 2 Kicks Off Its Evolution With The Season 15 Update

Overwatch 2’s most recent update has landed! Season 15: Honor and Glory is set to change the way combat goes down with new advances in weapons and gameplay.

As shared by Nintendo over on their news page. Overwatch 2 – Season 15: Honor and Glory went live on the 18th of February. This update seeks to further enhance the game’s combat. This update has a lot in store so check out the full patch notes for a complete breakdown.

Here are the highlights:

Adaptive abilities – with perks players will be able to adjust their abilities on the go, mid-match.

Rank Reset – everyone is starting off on a fresh slate. Winning will give players access to rewards like weapon skins and charms.

A new Hero – Freja a bounty hunter with an explosive crossbow!

Perked Up Event – to celebrate the addition of the perks system players will be able to unlock 10 loot boxes by completing weekly challenges. This event will last all season!

Premium Battle Pass – This battle pass is packed with content, new skins, new loot boxes and new abilities.

Overwatch 2 had a rocky start, the game was plagued with issues at launch and didn’t meet with players’ expectations. The game has had to compete with the likes of Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite and COD. Direct Aaron Keller addressed some criticisms in a recent Overwatch 2 direct and emphasized the need for the company to help the title evolve. Here’s hoping that Overwatch 2 ’s Season 15 update delivers on the much-needed evolution it promises.

If you’d like to read the full announcement and patch notes click here. If you’d like to find out more about the recent Overwatch 2 Direct and what else Aaron Keller had to say about the game and its future trajectory, click here.