Tales Of The Shire Has Been Delayed To July ’25

Tales of the Shire was announced by Weta Workshop Game Studio in 2023. Fans of far-off lands and fine Shire living are going to have to wait a little while yet. Sadly it’s been announced that the Lord of the Rings game will be delayed another five months over what appears to be quality concerns.

📢 Tales of the Shire needs a bit more simmering… Now coming July 29th, 2025. Thank you for your support and patience.🍽️🥧#TalesOfTheShire #LOTR #cozygaming pic.twitter.com/8afaLnGfFL — Tales of the Shire (@talesoftheshire) February 20, 2025

As shared by the folks over at Comicbook. The Tales of the Shire Twitter account announced the update. It stated that the game’s new release date will now be the 29th of July. The announcement highlighted the team’s desire to focus on refining the experience across all platforms. So that all players are able to have the same experience.

Tales of the Shire was previously slated for a March release. It seems that further polish is required before the game can be released. This also isn’t the first time the game has been delayed. A 2024 release was originally part of the plan but the launch was later moved to March, and now to July.

Despite being a Lord of the Rings game… Tales of the Shire is focused on the cosier side of Shire living. Instead of fighting great beasts and clambering frantically through Orc-riddled caves, players will be able to cook, fish and garden in the sunny Shire.

