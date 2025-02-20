Pokémon Presents Event Confirmed For This Pokémon Day, February 27

We knew the event was coming, but what are we going to see in it?

The Pokémon Company have officially announced their next Pokémon Presents event.

As reported by Gematsu, a Pokémon Presents event is scheduled for this year’s Pokémon Day, on February 27, 2025 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. The event will be broadcast on YouTube.

We reported on how fans ‘predicted’ this event, but we didn’t really need any insiders or leakers to confirm it. The Pokémon Company simply always has this event on Pokémon Day. They also hold other Pokémon Presents events at other times of the year when it suits them.

Of course, the first thing that is in the minds of Pokémon fans is Pokémon Legends Z-A. This is one of the remaining first party Nintendo games slated for the Nintendo Switch, and there is a big chance that it will be released after the launch of the Switch 2.

We know the most general details about Pokémon Legends Z-A. For example, it will be set in Lumiose City in Kalos. It’s clear that The Pokémon Company has saved these details for one big event, and this presentation will be as good a time as any.

Outside of that, there are certainly some other things we could be hearing about, even if none of them are quite confirmed. For example, new broke yesterday that Niantic is selling their gaming division, including Pokémon Go.

If the rumor is true, Scopely, which is owned by the Saudi Arabian government, will acquire Niantic’s side of Pokémon Go for $ 3.5 billion. If that deal hasn’t gone through yet, The Pokémon Company may at least confirm that they are having discussions about such a deal.

Subsequently, The Pokémon Company recently launched another mobile hit in Pokémon TCG Pocket. It would not be unreasonable to expect that they have some big news in relation to this game, such as new updates or changes.

On another end, the new Pokémon anime, Pokémon Horizons, is in the middle of its second season, with its next episode releasing the day after Pokémon Day. The Pokémon Company could announce details about this season or the next one. In particular, there could once again be characters, settings, or storylines that relate the anime to the video games, and for that matter the real life Pokémon TCG and other ancillary media.

Lastly, we would not be surprised if The Pokémon Company were set to make an announcement in relation to pending litigation with Pocketpair over Palworld, but we don’t think it will happen in this Pokémon Presents event itself.

It’s certainly become a strange situation, as Pocketpair is now a Nintendo Switch game developer, as well as a publisher in their own right. This all hints at Pocketpair wanting to do business with Nintendo instead of facing them in court.

If that were the case, this suit may be mainly driven by The Pokémon Company now. Even then, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have limited their public communication on this matter. As a result, even though we reported on Nintendo and The Pokémon Company filing patent applications in the US, we don’t know what they’re really doing or thinking right now.

We’re all certainly waiting to see what will come of this lawsuit, but if The Pokémon Company had something to announce, this time of the year where they have the spotlight would be a good time to do it.