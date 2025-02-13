Overwatch 2 Is Bringing Back Loot Boxes – But Not As Microtransactions

Blizzard is not quite inviting regulators to look, but it’s certainly a curious decision.

Once upon a time, loot boxes where the big evil that was corrupting and festering in the video game industry. Capitalizing on FOMO and impulsive behavior, game companies made millions on players who were desperate to get a leg up on other players.

Loot boxes were such a big issue that the ESRB got involved to add loot box warnings to their ratings. Overwatch was certainly not the only game to use loot boxes, but they had become particularly notorious for their egregious practices. So much so, that one of the things Blizzard pitched when they moved to Overwatch 2 was that they would be dropping loot boxes for the sequel.

That has all changed with Blizzard’s big announcement for Season 15. We’ll just quote their statement below:

“Season 15 also features the return of loot boxes. You will be able to earn a variety of cosmetics when collecting loot boxes. They will be available from weekly and event rewards, as well as earning 1 Legendary Loot box in the Free Battle Pass, and an additional 2 Legendary Loot boxes in the Premium Battle Pass.

When opening loot boxes, we want to be transparent in your chances of getting various types of cosmetics.

In addition to the below drop rates, to ensure you always have a chance to receive some truly great items, we are guaranteeing that a Rare or better item will drop in every single box, with an Epic item within five consecutive boxes and a Legendary item within twenty consecutive boxes.”

They also shared these drop rates:

Loot Boxes

Legendary – 5.10%

Epic – 21.93%

Rare – 96.26%

Common – 97.97%

Legendary Loot Boxes

Legendary – 100%

Epic – 21.93%

Rare – 96.26%

Common – 97.97%

To put this in context, the EA Sports FC football game franchise, formerly known as FIFA, was an innovator on loot boxes and microtransactions for years. EA continues to implement loot boxes in EA Sports FC to this day. With everything that’s changed, Blizzard’s implementation of loot boxes is considerably less egregious and condemnable. Their rates are clearly more generous than in Chinese video games that were required to disclose rates from their state regulation, such as Genshin Impact.

But this isn’t a controversy free announcement, as it’s clear Blizzard brought back loot boxes for their addictive nature. Blizzard definitely won’t be making as much money from these loot boxes this time around, but are they hoping that loot boxes will keep them playing Overwatch 2 longer? And more importantly, will it work? We and Blizzard seem set to find out.