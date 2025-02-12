Ninja Gaiden II Black Update V1.0.7.0

Ninja Gaiden II Black was a surprise release this year. It has been generally well received but had one or two issues that were fixed just after launch. However several fans were displeased with the inconsistent enemy difficulty and the relative scarcity of foes when compared with previous titles from the franchise. Team Ninja promised to address those issues in a future update and now that update is here.

As shared by Team Ninja over on Twitter and their website. Update Ver 1.0.7.0 aims to address some of the criticism of players as well as other issues.

【Ver1.0.7.0／Ver1.003.000パッチ配信】

クリア後に武器・忍法を引き継ぎ可能になる機能追加や調整、不具合修正に対応したパッチを全プラットフォームにて配信しました。



詳細は公式サイトをご覧ください。▼https://t.co/KnZw0q2B2q



Ver1.0.7.0／Ver1.003.000 Patch Released

A patch for all… — Team NINJA (@TeamNINJAStudio) February 12, 2025

Here is a brief summary of some of the changes:

Additional content

New Game+: Upon completing the game players can start a new game but with all of the items and Ninpo they’d previously unlocked still available. The levels will be set to 1 though, so the game should still feel balanced.

Photo Mode: Players now have limited control of the camera in photo mode where they can take screenshots.

Hide/show projectile weapon: This is the ability to hide/show the projectile weapon players have equipped.

Adjustments

The HP of enemies in Chapter 8 and Chapter 11 have been lowered.

The number of enemies in Chapters 13 and 14 have been increased.

The damage dealt by a handful of Ayane’s attacks has been increased.

Bug fixes

Control and controller issues at high PC load and high frame rates have been addressed.

Out-of-bounds issues that some players were experiencing have been addressed.

An error causing soft lock issues has also been addressed.

Finally, the bug that caused the game to crash in longer play sessions has been fixed.

Team Ninja also mentions that they have addressed other minor bugs but don’t mention what bugs specifically.

While it might seem like the game’s difficulty was lowered, it’s more likely that Team Ninja is trying to address players’ concerns about inconsistent difficulty. This is a move that should make the game feel more balanced. We’d previously covered update V1.0.6.0 of Ninja Gaiden II Black that addressed DLSS issues. To find out more click here.