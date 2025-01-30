Ninja Gaiden II Black Update V1.0.6.0

Ninja Gaiden II was originally released in 2004. It was then rereleased as part of a master collection and now as Ninja Gaiden II Black as part of a shadow drop. The game has received largely positive responses, however, it has also been criticised for some missing content and difficulty issues. As a result, Team Ninja has released a patch as well as an announcement for future updates.

As shared by the folks over at The Gamer. Team Ninja posted a Tweet sharing their most recent updates for Ninja Gaiden II Black. Included in their tweet Team Ninja shared that they’ve heard fans criticisms. They are working on an update to improve the balance of the game paired with some new content.

Ver. 1.0.6.0 Patch Released

A patch for the Microsoft Store ver. to fix the issue where super-resolution couldn't be selected has been released.



Updates notes for ver 1.0.6.0 state that the update addresses issues related to DLSS and XeSS options not appearing and a bug that stopped players from progressing after certain bosses. This update is specifically for the Microsoft Store version of the game.

The upcoming patch that the team announced will address “some balance adjustments and additional features”. Most fans seem to be unhappy with the scarcity of foes and their mismatched difficulty. These may be the issues that Team Ninja are referring to in their tweet.

If this is the first you are hearing of the new Ninja Gaiden II Black then make sure to check out our "Before You Buy" video below.