Supposed Leak Suggests A Dormant PlayStation Franchise Is Making A Return

PlayStation fans, get ready because an old IP might finally get dusted off for another round in the spotlight. There are plenty of classic franchises we would absolutely love to see return. So anytime it looks like a company is taking a trip to the vault and bringing out an old IP, we’re excited. But don’t get your hopes up because this is a rumor that might be a little iffy from the source.

Thanks to Gamerant, we’re learning about a Reddit post that credits 4chan, so again, we’re not dealing with the most credible source. Sony is preparing to bring Ape Escape back to the forefront. Apparently, there are a few projects in the works right now, and one of them involves adding some of the classic Ape Escape installments to PlayStation Plus Premium.

Specifically, Ape Escape 2 and Ape Escape 3 are coming to PlayStation Plus Premium. Beyond that, there is supposedly some new Ape Escape news coming. So, we might finally see a new game installment for this franchise. After all, it was back in 2010 that we last saw a new installment, that being PlayStation Move Ape Escape.

Then we have the upcoming Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. That game recently had a leak online that confirmed an Ape Escape minigame was making a return. Furthermore, the recent hit Astro Bot had a guest appearance for this franchise. So perhaps there is some weight to this rumor despite the rocky source it comes from.

Regardless, it would be exciting to see if this IP gets a resurgence. Perhaps that might open the possibility of other classic franchises a chance to break away from being dormant. At any rate, take all of this as nothing more than a rumor as we wait for official word to come from the folks at PlayStation. Hopefully that’s soon because there is rumors suggesting a State of Play is coming our way.