2025 Nintendo Switch Titles Reaffirmed By Company

If you haven’t seen all of our other posts on it just yet, the latest financial briefing from Nintendo has dropped, and with it, all sorts of interesting information about the Nintendo Switch from both the hardware and software sides. We’ve already touched on a lot of the information, but a key one that needs to be mentioned is a tease for what’s coming to the Switch later in 2025. Specifically, there are still some exclusive 1st party games that are set to arrive in the next few months, presumably. In the financial report, Nintendo reaffirmed that 2025 is the plan for all of them.

You’ll see the slide they mention in the report below, and of the four games, one of them is already out, and the next one arrives in March. Two are still waiting on release dates, but many feel that we’ll get them in the rumored Nintendo Direct that could drop at any time this month.

Nintendo reconfirmed Pokémon Legends Z-A and Metroid Prime 4 Beyond are coming in 2025.



Breaking down the games, the next one to arrive is Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition. This title has been one fans have requested for ages. It took an incredibly long time to get it, and yet, it’ll act as one of the true “final salvos” for the Nintendo Switch. So, perhaps it all works out in the end.

The one that we undoubtedly will find out more about later this month, regardless of a Nintendo Direct, is Pokemon Legends Z-A. Given that Pokemon Day is later this month, and there’s almost always a Pokemon Presents during that day, it’d be stunning not to finally get a new trailer for the game and finally learn more about its gameplay and mechanics, not to mention just see the game in action. It’s been almost a full year since its reveal, and we’ve had precious little information since then.

Finally, and the one that many are eager for the most, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. This game was first unveiled during the initial Nintendo Switch E3 event in 2017, where Nintendo shocked the world by showing that Samus Aran would finally have a proper comeback to consoles. The irony, of course, was that the game went through serious developmental difficulties, and that led to Nintendo bringing back Retro Studios to handle it, as they were the ones behind the initial trilogy on the GameCube and Wii. The first trailer for it dropped last year, and it got fans excited because it felt like a classic experience. Hopefully, the next trailer will build on that.