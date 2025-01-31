The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle Brings Back OG Sims & Sims 2

The Sims is such an iconic franchise, and there have been plenty of installments released. Currently, the game is still on The Sims 4 for the mainline series, and it’s likely staying that way. But if you want to go back and enjoy the original installment and its sequel, you can do so again. Today, both The Sims and The Sims 2 are now back on PC.

Again, rumors were flooding the web this week suggesting Maxis would bring The Sims and The Sims 2 back into the marketplace. Those rumors proved true as The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle had just shadow-dropped online. This will give you access to the games on Windows 10 and Windows 11. As you know, getting some of the past games on PC to run today can be a real pain, so this is a welcomed surprise for veteran fans.

The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle includes both copies of the game and the various packs. So you’ll get all the extra goodies the developers released for each game. Of course, we’ll list everything that comes with this collection below.

The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle

The Sims

The Sims 2

The Sims 4 Throwback Fit Kit

The Sims 4 Grunge Revival Kit

The Sims Packs

The Sims Livin’ Large

The Sims House Party

The Sims Hot Date

The Sims Vacation

The Sims Unleashed

The Sims Superstar

The Sims Makin’ Magic

The Sims 2 Packs

The Sims 2 University

The Sims 2 Nightlife

The Sims 2 Open for Business

The Sims 2 Pets

The Sims 2 Bon Voyage

The Sims 2 Seasons

The Sims 2 FreeTime

The Sims 2 Apartment Life

The Sims 2 Holiday Party Pack

The Sims 2 Family Fun Stuff

The Sims 2 Glamour Life Stuff

The Sims 2 Happy Holiday Stuff

The Sims 2 Celebration! Stuff

The Sims 2 H&M Fashion Stuff

The Sims 2 Teen Style Stuff

The Sims 2 Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff

The Sims 2 Mansion & Garden Stuff

So far, this appears to be available only on the PC platform on online marketplaces such as Epic Games Store and Steam. Meanwhile, this edition will cost $39.99.

Again, The Sims is a massively popular franchise, and I’m sure you all have played these games at one point or another. But if not, newcomers can finally dabble in the classic installments of this franchise, along with veteran fans who would like to take a step back in time and enjoy the original releases.