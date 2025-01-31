The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle Brings Back OG Sims & Sims 2

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
The Sims is such an iconic franchise, and there have been plenty of installments released. Currently, the game is still on The Sims 4 for the mainline series, and it’s likely staying that way. But if you want to go back and enjoy the original installment and its sequel, you can do so again. Today, both The Sims and The Sims 2 are now back on PC.
Again, rumors were flooding the web this week suggesting Maxis would bring The Sims and The Sims 2 back into the marketplace. Those rumors proved true as The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle had just shadow-dropped online. This will give you access to the games on Windows 10 and Windows 11. As you know, getting some of the past games on PC to run today can be a real pain, so this is a welcomed surprise for veteran fans.
The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle includes both copies of the game and the various packs. So you’ll get all the extra goodies the developers released for each game. Of course, we’ll list everything that comes with this collection below.
The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle
- The Sims
- The Sims 2
- The Sims 4 Throwback Fit Kit
- The Sims 4 Grunge Revival Kit
The Sims Packs
- The Sims Livin’ Large
- The Sims House Party
- The Sims Hot Date
- The Sims Vacation
- The Sims Unleashed
- The Sims Superstar
- The Sims Makin’ Magic
The Sims 2 Packs
- The Sims 2 University
- The Sims 2 Nightlife
- The Sims 2 Open for Business
- The Sims 2 Pets
- The Sims 2 Bon Voyage
- The Sims 2 Seasons
- The Sims 2 FreeTime
- The Sims 2 Apartment Life
- The Sims 2 Holiday Party Pack
- The Sims 2 Family Fun Stuff
- The Sims 2 Glamour Life Stuff
- The Sims 2 Happy Holiday Stuff
- The Sims 2 Celebration! Stuff
- The Sims 2 H&M Fashion Stuff
- The Sims 2 Teen Style Stuff
- The Sims 2 Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff
- The Sims 2 Mansion & Garden Stuff
So far, this appears to be available only on the PC platform on online marketplaces such as Epic Games Store and Steam. Meanwhile, this edition will cost $39.99.
Again, The Sims is a massively popular franchise, and I’m sure you all have played these games at one point or another. But if not, newcomers can finally dabble in the classic installments of this franchise, along with veteran fans who would like to take a step back in time and enjoy the original releases.