Rumor: Master Chief Collection Was 1st Game Jez Corden Heard Was Going To PlayStation 5

Clearly, Jez was also surprised that it didn’t get announced after all.

Jez Corden has dropped some juicy rumors about what Microsoft has apparently planned to come to the PlayStation 5.

He responded to a post asking about Halo coming to Sony’s platform with this statement:

“yep, mcc is first i heard. but we’ll see”

Subsequently, he made this follow up statement:

“(not any time imminently, tho, seemingly)”

It’s easy to see why Corden believes Microsoft is in no rush to release Halo: The Master Chief Collection to PlayStation 5. Of course, on one level, they know the outrage from Xbox loyalists will be huge, and they’re no doubt easing their fanbase into it.

On another end, Microsoft is definitely set up to be the biggest third party publisher this year. Even if some fans will argue that games like Monster Hunter Wilds or Grand Theft Auto 6 are bigger than anything in Microsoft’s 2025 slate, Microsoft just has a staggeringly large release schedule of high profile AAAs that these releases would collectively overwhelm their peers in Rockstar and Capcom.

And on another level, even if there would be a huge symbolic meaning to Halo: The Master Chief Collection coming to the PlayStation 5, these are older games that won’t really be competing with Monster Hunter Wilds or Grand Theft Auto 6.

So it’s possible that Microsoft has a PlayStation 5 port already finished, but they’re sitting on it, and they could sit on it for another year or two. There’s no rush on rereleasing a collection of old games, a completely different situation to 2021’s Forza Horizon 5.

If we were to speculate on it, we would say Microsoft would wait until after Nintendo releases the Switch 2 to the market, and then they could make that announcement for Halo: The Master Chief Collection to launch on both the PlayStation 5 and the Switch 2. And maybe they’ll arrange for cross platform cross play and cross progression, by getting everyone to sign into Microsoft or Xbox accounts.

Now, Microsoft has been confusing the public with the back and forth regarding what games will go multiplatform. But the people who were certain their entire slate was coming to PlayStation 5 clearly spoke prematurely. We have already heard from Bethesda and GSC Game World that they aren’t interested in taking the expense and effort to bring their respective games Starfield and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl to PlayStation 5.

The situation has become a silly game of ‘will they or won’t they?’ on each title with Microsoft’s game on it now. We know we won’t be setting ourselves up for disappointment if an Xbox game we actually wanted to play doesn’t make it to PlayStation 5 after all. If you’re a PlayStation 5 owner yourself, we think you should check yourself on forming that hubris too. Best to just enjoy things and give Microsoft your money as every new release comes along.