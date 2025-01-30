NSO Subscribers Can Trial Two Games Next Week

Don’t worry your save data will be carried over if you decide to keep them.

Nintendo Switch Online members enjoy many perks, access to an impressive back catalog of games from other consoles, music, select DLC and occasionally free game trials. Now two games are available for NSO subscribers.

As shared by Nintendo over on their News page. Two games are available for Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers with the latest Game Trial. This trial will run from the 30th of January, 10 a.m. PT to the 5th of February, 11:59 p.m. PT. The following games are free to try until then.

Moving Out 2

Moving doesn’t always need to be stressful. Sometimes it can be fun. Moving Out 2 attempts to capture that fun side with a unique twist. You can play on your own or with up to three friends using local co-op.

Dead Cells

There is little to be said about Dead Cells that hasn’t been said already. An awesome side-scrolling Roguevania. Drawing inspiration from two great genres. The levels are procedurally generated so each run is different. The soundtrack is epic and the art style is delightfully pixelated. There are also a whole host of DLC packages with unique areas, characters and soundtracks to help keep the game fresh.

There’s no need to worry about creating a save file on a trial either, if you decide to purchase the game your progress will also be carried over.

Both of the above games are currently on sale. Dead Cells is normally $24.99 but is now $12.49. Moving Out 2 is normally $29.99 but is now $11.99. Prices are region-specific and may differ in your region, so remember to check before buying. You have until the 5th of February to try these games out. So don’t snooze.

