Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PC Launch Trailer Has Finally Arrived

Well, for fans who were waiting for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to finally hit the PC platform, today’s the day. Surprisingly, the game didn’t have too many marketing materials released. Fans were starting to get skeptical that developers would have this game ready in time. But fortunately, they started to confirm the game was inbound yesterday. Today, you can get a look at the official launch trailer.

The latest trailer is what you would expect. It combines cinematics with gameplay footage, giving you another heads-up of what the storyline will throw our protagonists, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, through. So, if you were without a PlayStation 5, this has been a long wait to get the next chapter of the Spider-Man storyline finally.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get much of a heads up this time around on PC system requirements. This information just came out yesterday so hopefully you’re not finding yourself having to make some necessary upgrades just to run this title. That said, if you didn’t read the PlayStation Blog that highlights the different requirements, you can find a breakdown below.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PC System Requirements

Minimum 720P 30 FPS

Graphics Presets: Very Low

GPU: GTX 1650 / RX 5500 XT

CPU: i3-8100 / Ryzen 3 3100

RAM: 16 GB

SSD Storage: 140GB

Recommended 1080P 60 FPS

Graphics Presets: Medium

GPU: RTX 3060 / RX 5700

CPU: i5-8400 / Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16 GB

SSD Storage: 140GB

High 1440P 60 FPS

Graphics Presets: High

GPU: RTX 3070 / RX 6800

CPU: i5-11600K / Ryzen 5 5600x

RAM: 16 GB

SSD Storage: 140GB

High Ray Tracing 1440P 60 FPS

Graphics Presets: High Ray Tracing Very High

GPU: RTX 4070 / RX 7900 XTX

CPU: i5-11600K / Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM: 16 GB

SSD Storage: 140GB

Very High Ray Tracing 1440P Ray Tracing 60 FPS

Graphics Presets: High Ray Tracing Very High

GPU: RTX 4080 / RX 7900 XTX

CPU: i7-12700K / Ryzen 9 5900X

RAM: 16 GB

SSD Storage: 140GB

Ultimate Ray Tracing 4k 60FPS

Graphics Presets: Very High Ray Tracing Ultimate

GPU: RTX 4090

CPU: i9-12900K / Ryzen 7 7800X3D

RAM: 32 GB

SSD Storage: 140GB

Currently, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available on PC through Steam and Epic Games Store. Meanwhile, if you have a PlayStation 5, the game was initially released for the console platform back in October of 2023.