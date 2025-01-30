Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PC Launch Trailer Has Finally Arrived

Gameranx

Check out the latest trailer and PC system requirements right here.

Well, for fans who were waiting for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to finally hit the PC platform, today’s the day. Surprisingly, the game didn’t have too many marketing materials released. Fans were starting to get skeptical that developers would have this game ready in time. But fortunately, they started to confirm the game was inbound yesterday. Today, you can get a look at the official launch trailer.

The latest trailer is what you would expect. It combines cinematics with gameplay footage, giving you another heads-up of what the storyline will throw our protagonists, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, through. So, if you were without a PlayStation 5, this has been a long wait to get the next chapter of the Spider-Man storyline finally.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get much of a heads up this time around on PC system requirements. This information just came out yesterday so hopefully you’re not finding yourself having to make some necessary upgrades just to run this title. That said, if you didn’t read the PlayStation Blog that highlights the different requirements, you can find a breakdown below.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PC System Requirements

Minimum 720P 30 FPS
Graphics Presets: Very Low
GPU: GTX 1650 / RX 5500 XT
CPU: i3-8100 / Ryzen 3 3100
RAM: 16 GB
SSD Storage: 140GB

Recommended 1080P 60 FPS
Graphics Presets: Medium
GPU: RTX 3060 / RX 5700
CPU: i5-8400 / Ryzen 5 3600
RAM: 16 GB
SSD Storage: 140GB

High 1440P 60 FPS
Graphics Presets: High
GPU: RTX 3070 / RX 6800
CPU: i5-11600K / Ryzen 5 5600x
RAM: 16 GB
SSD Storage: 140GB

High Ray Tracing 1440P 60 FPS
Graphics Presets: High Ray Tracing Very High
GPU: RTX 4070 / RX 7900 XTX
CPU: i5-11600K / Ryzen 5 5600X
RAM: 16 GB
SSD Storage: 140GB

Very High Ray Tracing 1440P Ray Tracing 60 FPS
Graphics Presets: High Ray Tracing Very High
GPU: RTX 4080 / RX 7900 XTX
CPU: i7-12700K / Ryzen 9 5900X
RAM: 16 GB
SSD Storage: 140GB

Ultimate Ray Tracing 4k 60FPS
Graphics Presets: Very High Ray Tracing Ultimate
GPU: RTX 4090
CPU: i9-12900K / Ryzen 7 7800X3D
RAM: 32 GB
SSD Storage: 140GB

Currently, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available on PC through Steam and Epic Games Store. Meanwhile, if you have a PlayStation 5, the game was initially released for the console platform back in October of 2023.

