Fallout: Nuevo Mexico Mod Team Calls It Quits

We love seeing mods, and we certainly love seeing developers release the tools to create them. However, these passion projects can be a bit too much for some to take on. We’ve seen mods and fan games get announced countless times, only for the teams to scrap the project. That’s exactly what happened with the upcoming Fallout: Nuevo Mexico game. It looks like the team is officially calling the project off altogether.

Fallout mods are bountiful, and it wasn’t too long ago that we saw a major mod release. I’m sure you all are familiar with Fallout London. That mod was massive, and it was essentially a brand-new Fallout game, albeit an unofficial one. Still, it shows that fans can come together and bring something remarkable out into the marketplace.

So, when Fallout London was released and did quite well, plenty of other mods came into the limelight. One of which was Fallout: Nuevo Mexico, a mod that focused on a storyline set just a few years after the first game. Using Fallout: New Vegas as its base game, the mod had quite a few fans eager for it to be released. But that’s not going to happen now.

Thanks to PC Gamer, we’re finding out today that Fallout: Nuevo Mexico was scrapped. This wasn’t due to any takedown notices. Instead, it was reported that the team lead took to the Discord server to reveal that the project was killed off because it was just too big and costly for the team to take on. There were reportedly only four of the group working on the game project, and it was time to scrap it.

That wasn’t the only time this game was killed off. PC Gamer also noted that it was put on hiatus last year for a few months. But now it seems like this is for good, which is unfortunate for fans who were eager to try this one out.