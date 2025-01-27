New Elements Of Ghost of Yotei Teased

While the gaming industry might not be as strong as it wants to say it is, that doesn’t mean that every developer or publisher is faltering or failing to sustain past momentum right now. There are some who are doing incredible work, and some are pushing hard to deliver even greater experiences than the ones they made before. In the case of Sucker Punch, gamers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Ghost of Yotei, the sequel to the team’s incredible Samurai title on PS4. While many were surprised by some of the shifts in the game’s setting, as well as its protagonist, the team is confident that this will be something truly special.

GamesRadar did a breakdown of the title and hinted at some of the things that Sucker Punch is doing with the game to make it stand out further from the original. As we noted previously from a former Sony head, Sucker Punch was actually nervous about doing the original game due to the fact that it was an American game developer asked to do an incredibly detailed game about Japanese history.

So, as the breakdown revealed, for the sequel, the team went to Japan multiple times to soak in the scenery, the culture, and more, and it was there that the crew got the idea to shift the game’s section to the northern island of Yotei, where things would be vastly different in both topography and the people who lived there.

The site also reminded fans of a previous interview that Sucker Punch did, where one of the team members noted the new region would feature “sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers.”

Some of those dangers were noted in the game’s original trailer, which showed the new protagonist, Atsu, not only connecting with wolves in a mysterious way, but also having firearms, as the game is set 300 years after the original Samurai-filled title.

Another element that must be discussed here is the PS5 Pro. While it hasn’t been setting the sales world on fire since its release late last year, it’s undeniable that those who have the system might have the best experience with the game in the visual sense.

Don’t get us wrong, the original title was beautiful on both PS4 and PC, and even got upgraded for PS5. However, Ghost of Yotei could push things further with the visual aesthetic.

Little is still known about the title’s overall story, gameplay flow improvements, and so on, but fans are willing to wait due to their trust in Sucker Punch.