Split Fiction Co-op Gameplay Trailer Is Looking Incredible

Split Fiction is inching closer to its launch date, and to help hype up its release, Hazelight Studios just dropped a new trailer. The latest trailer shows off the wide assortment of mechanics that the developers stuffed into this new co-op experience. This game is shaping up to be well worth keeping tabs on when it drops this March.

For those unaware, Split Fiction is the third release from Hazelight Studios. If that name doesn’t ring any bells, then you’re probably aware of their past games. These are the folks who brought out A Way Out and It Takes Two. Like those previous releases, the upcoming Split Fiction is another game that focuses on cooperative multiplayer gameplay. So you’ll need a second player to enjoy this game.

This time around, the game follows two female protagonists named Mio and Zoe. Both are strangers who happened to be authors; Mio writes science fiction, while Zoe is all about putting together fantasy stories. However, the duo find themselves getting pulled into their different stories. Now, they must work together to get through their stories and find a way back home.

However, as the game trailer showcases, the duo will constantly find new mechanics being introduced to the game. That should keep the gameplay experience fresh throughout the journey. You will also find some short optional side quests, which will probably throw in even more mechanics to keep players on their toes.

If you enjoyed the previous works from Hazelight Studios, this will probably be an easy pick-up when it launches on March 6, 2025. You’ll find the game available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms when it releases. In the meantime, while we wait for the game to drop officially, you can view the new co-op gameplay trailer in the video we have embedded below.