The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Is Adding the 2003 Leatherface

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was released in 2023, and since then, players have been battling to survive the horrors of the Slaughter family. However, this coming week, we should see a new skin added to the mix. As confirmed through the official website for the game, the developers are bringing out a character skin from the 2003 movie remake.

Specifically, the development team is adding the 2003 Leatherface character skin. This is just a skin, so you shouldn’t expect anything different outside of a promised new execution. Beyond that, developers had to carefully look over countless screenshots to ensure that the skin matched the same design first delivered in the 2003 film.

As noted in the blog alerting fans of the new skin addition, Andy Cleves, the community representative, noted some of the work that Scott Stoddard put into the design. For those unaware, Scott Stoddard was the special effects artist behind the 2003 movie. Overall, the artist wanted to ensure viewers felt like Leatherface enjoyed his work and sported the mask as more of a taxidermist showing off his trophy.

So you can expect a new skin, a new execution, and a new chainsaw with this addition. It’s noted that players will find that this skin will be available automatically if they are Content Pass holders. Otherwise, you’ll find the skin available for $6.99 on January 28, 2025.

If you haven’t played this game, players are essentially getting a survival horror multiplayer experience. Split into two teams, we have survivors who must escape the clutches of the other team, which consists of members of the cannibalistic Slaughter family. It’s similar to Friday The 13th: The Game, which recently saw its servers shut down.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is currently available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. You can find a trailer for the video game in the video we have embedded below.