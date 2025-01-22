A New Phantom Blade Zero Gameplay Trailer Has Been Shared

Phantom Blade Zero is a fast-paced third-person hack and slash that sets players against foes in a feudal wuxia-themed world. The game has recently seen a surge in investments and has just received a gameplay trailer.

As shared by Turbostrider27 on Reddit. Phantom Blade Zero received a new gameplay trailer today. The footage was captured on a PlayStation 5 and showed Soul, the game’s protagonist taking on the Seven Stars and their leader.

From the video, the combat looks fluid. In hack-and-slash titles, multiple foes can sometimes feel like a mindless mob waiting for their death. But from what was visible in the gameplay trailer, it appears the foes will take each other’s move sets into account and tailor their combat accordingly.

The music is great too, it suits the gameplay perfectly. The game uses Unreal Engine 5 and showcases a high level of lighting, movement, particle effects and smoke. Which all help to set the scene before the fight with the Seven Stars.

In addition to showcasing an epic boss battle, some of the Phantom Blade Zero weapons are shown off. Including Soul’s Soft Snake sword and Twin Snake swords – White Serpent and Crimson Viper. The inclusion of these weapons is likely to celebrate the Year of the Snake.

Phantom Blade Zero doesn’t have a release date as yet. However, the gameplay trailer closes out by telling players that they will receive an announcement sometime in 2025. That means that it is unlikely that we will get the game in the first half of 2025. It will more than likely be released towards the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026.

If you would like to see the gameplay trailer it’s linked below. If you’d like to read about the game’s announcement back in May last year, then click here.