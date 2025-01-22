Forza Horizon 5 Ultimate Car Pack Collection Now Bundles All The DLC, For Xbox And Steam

It’s a good deal if you don’t own them yet, and it could be a hint for something else.

Xbox and Playground Games are now offering a new deal for Forza Horizon 5 owners.

They made this announcement on the official Forza Horizon Twitter account:

“The Ultimate Car Pack is here, collecting all previous DLC Car Packs in one bundle.”

These are the DLC Car Packs that have been included in the Ultimate Car Pack Collection:

Horizon Racing Car Pack

Italian Exotics Car Pack

Super Speed Car Pack

American Automotive Car Pack

Fast X Car Pack

Chinese Lucky Stars Car Pack

European Car Pack

Acceleration Car Pack

Apex All Stars Car Pack

Universal Icons Car Pack

JDM Jewels Car Pack

For those who haven’t bought any of the DLC, this is a nice and convenient way to get all the cars at once. The price may be a bit too steep for some, as it’s nearly the cost of a new game. But, it is definitely cheaper than buying all the DLC separately. Steam has a system which adjusts prices if you bought some of the DLC already, while Xbox does not. Subsequently, the Ultimate Car Pack Collection is cheaper on Xbox, and even cheaper if you have a Game Pass subscription.

And that brings us to something else, because these DLC do not include Forza Horizon 5’s Car Pass. This can be a prickly situation to explain to new Forza players, but the Car Pass was intentionally devised as a separate system from the DLC, and it gives you a completely different set of cars. Car Pass exists because it’s also fun to earn cars in challenges, instead of just buying them directly.

Car Pass offers 42 cars, including eight Formula Drift cars. After you buy Car Pass, you can claim many of these cars immediately. But some cars have to still be earned by completing in-game missions, and then they have to be bought using in-game credits. You can buy Car Pass on its own, but it is also included in Forza Horizon 5’s Deluxe Edition, Premium Edition and the Premium Add-ons Bundle.

With this new bundle, Microsoft just added more options for players to get more cars in the way that they prefer. It can also be taken as a sign that Playground Games isn’t making any new DLC for Forza Horizon 5 anymore. But we wouldn’t hold our breath on a possible announcement of a Forza Horizon 6.

While it’s Turn 10 Studios that is working on 2023’s Forza Motorsport, Microsoft would have made plans so that a potential new Forza Horizon game would not cannibalize its sales. Subsequently, Playground Games is working on one of Xbox’s highly anticipated AAAs in Fable, so they’re definitely busy with that title as well. This doesn’t mean a Forza Horizon 6 announcement is entirely out of the table, and it could have even been snuck into the upcoming Xbox Developer Direct. But we would advise Forza players to moderate their expectations, and let Playground and/or Turn 10 surprise us in their own terms.