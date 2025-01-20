PH Brazil Is Teasing One Last “Big, Niche” Franchise For Nintendo Switch

Now that the Nintendo Switch 2 is 100% confirmed and revealed, the next “phase” of everything is the software lineup. Nintendo knows that the reason the OG Switch was a success wasn’t just because of its unique hardware hook but because of the incredible gaming lineup of 1st and 3rd-party titles that The Big N was able to produce for the console. Many consider it one of the best gaming lineups in console history, if not THE best. So, naturally, there have been tons of rumors and reports about what the new system will get at or near its launch. Oh, and you can expect more reports/leaks like this in the next few months.

However, that’s not to say the OG Switch doesn’t have something “left in the tank.” For proof of this, we head, once again, to the Famiboards, where known leaker PH Brazil did a rather big tease on a certain game coming to the Switch . After being misquoted on his podcast, PH Brazil reiterated that there’s a “final big game” for the new console that’ll come from a “niche” franchise. However, he made it clear that it was NOT a remaster of an older title, which will give gamers much joy, we’re sure.

While he didn’t give any teases as to which “niche Nintendo franchise” would get a “big game” for the Nintendo Switch, there are some key options available that many have been asking for.

One of the biggest ones is easily Star Fox. The series was once one of Nintendo’s most popular franchises, but it hasn’t been seen since the disastrous Wii U title. Sure, there have been “leaks” about certain remasters, but those haven’t come to fruition.

Or how about Golden Sun? The beloved RPG series has had three titles in its lifetime, but fans would love a console entry to bring it back to the forefront, and thus make it just as popular as it was during the GBA days.

Another “niche” franchise that deserves some love is F-Zero. The high-speed racing series hasn’t had a new console entry since the GameCube! That’s a long time. Yet, Captain Falcon remains a fan favorite within a certain beloved fighting game franchise. Even past devs have asked Nintendo to continue the franchise, so why not as a “last big game” for the Switch?

Only time will tell what the “big game” really is.