The Nintendo Switch 2 Is Already Topping The PS5 In One Key Way

The Nintendo Switch 2 is still well on the minds of many people several days after its reveal by the beloved publisher. People are still breaking down the look of the system, the game that was teased on it, the specs that many perceive the system will have, the new uses for the Joy-Cons, and, of course, the overall presentation itself. After all, presentation is important in something like this, and people have had MANY feelings about it. However, if we’re looking at the cold, hard numbers of it all, Switch 2 did really well in its opening few days, even better than the PS5.

As noted by VGC, the Nintendo Switch 2 video that was posted on YouTube was viewed over 17 million times in the first 48 hours of its availability. A pretty good number. In contrast, the PS5 got over 13 million views during that same window. That would seem to indicate that the Switch 2 is “way ahead” of its competitor regarding hype and desire to buy one, but that’s just speculation at this point. Furthermore, the site noted that the OG Switch had over 20 million in its initial reveal video over its first two days, which apparently isn’t even on the internet anymore! Go figure.

However, to take this on an even grander scale, you’ll need to go to not just the YouTube page, but the Twitter feeds that Nintendo put the reveal video on. As noted by Insider Stealth, the Japanese version of the video had been viewed over 46 million times as of Friday and is likely much more now:

Switch 2's reveal trailer has been viewed 46 million times on Nintendo's Japan Twitter Account.



Switch has been #1 in Japan for 8 years straight with almost no competition.



It's a ridiculous streak about to come to an end. pic.twitter.com/heyB404c0k — Stealth (@Stealth40k) January 17, 2025

So, when you combine the US YouTube and Twitter numbers with the Japanese Twitter numbers, you get over 100 million views on the Switch 2 reveal video. That’s pretty impressive. Of course, there are some ironies to this. For example, despite those great viewing numbers, there are those who have openly criticized the Switch 2’s reveal.

Many called it “lifeless” or “joyless,” and even that there “wasn’t any real surprises” with it. Just as interesting, the Japanese stock for Nintendo fell a few points after the reveal, presumably because it was just a “system reveal” more than anything else.

However, that’s not to say that this was a failure. Far from it. In fact, the system has been the buzz of the gaming world for days, and many are looking forward to the next presentation to learn more about it.