New Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Highlights Upcoming 3rd Party Titles For Platform

Time has an interesting way of showing us how much someone or something cares about another someone or something. In the case of video games, you can often see how much certain companies care about a particular platform by how many titles they individually put on it. When the Nintendo Switch came out almost eight years ago, there was minimal 3rd party support at first due to all the “question marks” about how well the console would sell and if gamers would want the “mobile console” that The Big N made. Now, the Nintendo Switch 2 is getting rumored to have just about every big 3rd party title you can imagine.

The latest “leak” on that front comes from Reddit and was posted on Twitter by Insider Stealth. As you can see from the list below, there are a bunch of big-name titles that are rumored to come to the Switch 2 from third-party developers, with Bandai Namco, From Software, and a slew of Microsoft titles being listed in this particular one. Obviously, this wouldn’t be the entire list of titles from other developers coming to the system, but it’s an impressive list, no doubt:

Rumor: According to eXtas1s, these games are headed to Switch 2:



Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Halo The Master Chief collection

Diablo 4

Call of Duty game

Fallout 4

Starfield

Tekken 8

Elden Ring — Stealth (@Stealth40k) January 20, 2025

The thing that most people are likely to draw from this list is that these games are primarily from Microsoft, which seems to indicate something about the state of the publisher that it would put so many of its titles, especially exclusive ones, on a rival platform like this. If this is true, this would be the first time ever that Master Chief has been on a Nintendo system, the same with the post-apocalyptic franchise from Bethesda. While we won’t make the claim that the ‘company is going under’ and that it “needs as many sales as possible, thus it’s going to Nintendo’s system, you can see why some people are making that kind of claim.

Another thing to note here is that there are PLENTY of other rumors about other third-party developers bringing in big-name titles for the Nintendo Switch 2. Ubisoft, Konami, Atlus, Square Enix, and more have all been name-dropped on that front, which will make it interesting to see which, if any, will come true once Nintendo starts naming names.

The good news on that front is we already know when we’ll be getting at least some of those names, as the Nintendo Direct that will break down the Switch 2’s lineup will happen on April 2nd. Until then, we’ll merely get to speculate.