Bend Studio Is Not Going Anywhere After Sony Kills Its Game Project

Bend Studio made some headlines this past week. Unfortunately, it wasn’t for the reasons they had hoped would land them in the headlines. Instead, it was unveiled that Sony was killing off a couple more of their upcoming live-service titles, one of which came from the folks at Bend Studio. Now that the dust is starting to settle from this bombshell that landed at the developers, they are confirming that more cool games are coming out from this talented team.

Thanks to VGC, we discovered that Bend Studio’s community manager, Kevin McAllister, took to X and thanked fans for their love and support. While it’s tough to see all your work go in the trash, it doesn’t mean Bend Studio is in danger. Instead, Kevin noted that they are pressing on and will continue to work on some games for fans to enjoy.

https://twitter.com/vikingdad278/status/1880403782976307623

Unfortunately, we don’t know what else is in the works. We’re uncertain if there is another project that the studio was working on outside of this mysterious live-service game. If not, then we are a good ways off from hearing anything new from the development team at Bend Studio. But if they are lucky enough to have had a single-player game being developed alongside this live-service venture for Sony, then it suddenly has a lot of new resources being poured into it.

At any rate, we didn’t know much about this live-service title the developers were working on. Late last year, some leaks suggested it was a military shooter. Of course, this might not be the only live-service title being killed off that is in development under Sony’s umbrella. After the failure of Concord, Sony is likely not fond of taking too many more risks in new live service games. So, for now, Bend Studio’s latest game to be released into the marketplace remains Day’s Gone.