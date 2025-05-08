Silent Hill 2 Remake Now Available On GOG With A Discount

It wasn’t long ago that Silent Hill fans were left in limbo. The IP had been dormant for years despite Hideo Kojima’s attempt to revive the franchise. However, finally, Konami focused its attention back on the franchise, with a remake of Silent Hill 2 being one of the first games to see a revival. Fans were skeptical of this announcement, especially since Bloober Team was the studio set to handle this production. After all, this would be their biggest IP to date.

Fortunately, the Bloober Team knocked this one out of the park. The Silent Hill 2 remake was incredibly well done, with developers paying attention to the original groundwork from Team Silent and the massive amount of fan theories online. Today, we’re getting word that the remake is finally available on the GOG digital marketplace.

Announced through Bluesky, GOG confirmed that Silent Hill 2 is available on the digital platform. Much like how GOG is known for, the digital platform seeks to bring out games without DRM, so that’s another benefit of purchasing games from the platform. If you haven’t played this remake or even the original release, this is still worth checking out.

A sublime remake of one of the most legendary games ever made…SILENT HILL 2 is now available DRM-free on GOG!👉 bit.ly/SH2_GOGIt’s time to make it yours forever 💿 — GOG.COM (@gog.com) 2025-05-08T07:05:15.469Z

Don’t let the name fool you—Silent Hill 2 is a standalone experience. Players follow a man named James as he seeks his late wife in the town of Silent Hill. Believing that she may still be alive, James soon finds that horrors and torment await him.

As mentioned in our headline, GOG released the game at a discount. Players can pick up a copy for $48.99. Meanwhile, if you would like a little more insight into the game, we do have a Before You Buy video with the game first launched into the marketplace. You can find that video below.

Meanwhile, it’s worth pointing out that outside of the PC platform, Bloober Team also released the remake on the PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, we’re still waiting to see when we’ll get the game on the Xbox Series X/S, as it’s yet to be announced for the Xbox consoles.