Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Reveals First DLC Pack!

It’s rather ironic that it’s been months since the launch of Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. The game from Bandai Namco had a huge launch, with fans praising the game in various ways due to not only the visuals but the massive roster that touched on pretty much every aspect of the storied franchise’s history. With over 180 characters, many wondered who would be the next ones to show up, with teases already being shown to highlight that there was still so much to give. Sure enough, the first official DLC pack has been unveiled for the fighting game, and it’s the “Hero of Justice” pack!

As you’ll see in the trailer below, the DLC pack focuses entirely on the characters and storyline from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. This was the most recent film that dropped worldwide back in 2021, and it was a passion project of series creator Akira Toriyama. Not only did he use it to tell a different kind of story featuring Gohan and Piccolo, but it was the first animated piece of the series history, not including the games, of course, to feature 3D models instead of hand-drawn 2D characters. The movie was a decent success worldwide, and many have wondered what might follow it in canon.

Going back to Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, the characters you’ll get to play via this DLC pack include multiple versions of Adult Gohan, who went through a bit of an arc in the film due to a certain “father figure’s” meddling, alongside Piccolo, who got a new transformation into Piccolo Orange thanks to Shenron.

As for the villains, you’ll get to control the “brothers” of Gamma 1&2, who were created by the Red Ribbon Army to defeat Goku and the rest of the Z-Fighters, before realizing that there was something else going on with the army’s intentions.

That “intention” was the creature known as “Cell Max,” who was much more monstrous than the OG Cell and had the power to wreck the entire planet when it got out of control. Thankfully, Gohan went into “Beast Form” and was able to stop it with Piccolo’s help, but it was a close call.

As you’ll see in the image below, there are 11 characters to play via the new DLC, and there will also be new outfits to wear, a new set of custom battles to partake in, and the YouTube video teases that there’s even more to enjoy!

SPARKING! ZERO DLC 1:



• 11 new playable characters

• 1 costume

• 3 custom battles



The DLC releases on January 23rd!