Assassin’s Creed Shadows Receives New Key Art

by

Check out some of the new characters highlighted!

Assassin’s Creed fans are waiting for Ubisoft to release the next major installment. It’s a game we’ve been waiting on for a while now, and I’m sure it has plenty of pressure with the developers working on it. Ubisoft could use a big win here, and hopefully, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be delivered. Today, we’re coming across a new key art released highlighting some of the characters featured within the game.

Thanks to a post on X from ACFirstCiv, we’re looking at a new character key art for the upcoming installment. It showcases quite a few characters throughout the storyline while ensuring our main two protagonists are front and center. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, Assassin’s Creed Shadows focuses on two protagonists this time around. We know we’re playing the role of Naoe, a female shinobi, and Yasuke, a samurai.

As you can imagine, both will have their different abilities and playstyles as you attempt to fight back against the Templar Order. Fortunately, Ubisoft has been updating fans with some gameplay aspects of this upcoming release. We had combat footage breakdowns, and most recently, there was some insight into how parkour will work this time.

Ubisoft is trying to ensure that Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the start of a new era. Hopefully, they can deliver on that, as we have seen the studio delay the game out of its intended launch next month. Now, we’re expecting a release on March 20, 2025. That should give developers more time to polish the title so that fans have a solid gameplay experience. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if they deliver on that front.

In other news regarding Assassin’s Creed Shadows, a leak emerged highlighting that the first DLC release will offer an additional ten hours of content; you can read more about that right here. Again, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set to launch on March 20, 2025. When it is released, the game will be available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

